Following St. Petersburg and the Irkutsk Region, mass layoffs of public sector employees have begun in the Krasnoyarsk Krai, the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug (KhMAO), and the Omsk Region.

According to Russian media reports, in Surgut, employees of kindergartens received layoff notices due to a “lack of funds to pay salaries”—the cuts affect both administrative and support staff as well as teachers and caregivers.

In total, more than 1,000 people in the city may be laid off, which has already sparked a wave of outrage among local residents due to the increased workload on the remaining staff. In addition, the authorities in Yugra—whose budget deficit is projected to reach a record 94.5 billion rubles in 2026—have cut 173 positions in government departments.

In the Krasnoyarsk Krai, where the budget deficit has ballooned to 55.5 billion rubles, the cuts are being carried out under the guise of “reorganizing” the healthcare system. At the Minusinsk Interdistrict Hospital, between 200 and 345 employees are facing layoffs; instead of their primary jobs, they are being offered positions as orderlies or ward attendants, or their pay rates are being reduced. Against this backdrop, the regional governor has ordered a 15% reduction in the staffing levels of government agencies, which will affect more than 500 people. Meanwhile, in the Omsk Region—which faces a budget shortfall of 5.9 billion rubles—emergency medical personnel at the Maryanivka District Hospital have demanded that the planned reduction in dispatchers, scheduled for December, be halted.

Source: Ura.ru.

As a reminder, consumer sentiment in Russia is rapidly deteriorating, confidence in the economy is declining, and anxiety is rising. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine. Consumer lending in Russia has fallen to a six-year low.

After three years of unexpected economic growth, Russia is facing a sudden slowdown—war expenses, inflation, and falling oil prices have begun to weigh on an economy that, until recently, seemed resilient to sanctions.

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