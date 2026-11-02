Six-day ceasefire in Oleshky ends without extension — Al Jazeera

The six-day local ceasefire between Ukraine and the Russian Federation has ended in Oleshky and adjacent areas of Kherson Oblast, temporarily occupied by Russia, the aggressor state. Neither side reported violations of the ceasefire, but there are no signs of its extension, Al Jazeera reports.

The ceasefire expired on Sunday at 22:59 Kyiv time. It made it possible to conduct a joint evacuation operation and evacuate hundreds of residents from the city, which is under Russian occupation. Estimates indicated that about 2,000 civilians remained in Oleshky when the agreement took effect.

Evacuation of civilians

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that 167 civilians were evacuated from dangerous areas in southern Kherson Oblast to safer locations. They included 22 children and 21 people with limited mobility who required special assistance.

Residents of Oleshky were offered evacuation to territory controlled by Ukraine, territory occupied by Russia, or the option of remaining in the city, where food and medicine supplies were to be replenished. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, as quoted by Russian news agencies, positively assessed the operation and coordination between the human rights commissioners of the two countries.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

At the same time, a Ukrainian official told AFP that Russia allegedly refused to extend the ceasefire after a corresponding proposal from Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Strikes in other regions

On the eve of the agreement's expiration, the head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, urged residents not to visit the so-called red zones — settlements near the Dnipro River where, he said, Russian strikes remain highly intense.

Hostilities continued in other regions. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia's overnight attacks on energy infrastructure in four oblasts left hundreds of thousands of households without electricity. According to the Air Force, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 433 drones overnight, 371 of which were destroyed or suppressed.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service also reported that three people, including a 13-year-old girl, were killed in a drone strike on the grounds of a vocational school in Vinnytsia Oblast. Four other people were injured.

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