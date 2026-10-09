On the night of October 9, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation. Specifically, near the village of Dalne Konstantinovo-5 in the Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, a facility belonging to a branch of JSC “Center for the Operation of Ground-Based Space Infrastructure Facilities” (CENKI)—the V. P. Barmin Research Institute of Launch Complexes—was struck.

TSENKI specializes in the development, maintenance, and operation of launch complexes, fueling equipment, and missile control systems.

Near the village of Redkino in the Tver Region, the Redkino Experimental Plant was struck.

For reference: The enterprise is involved in the production chains of the enemy’s military-industrial complex. It manufactures “Decilin-M” fuel components for the Kh-55 and Kh-101 cruise missiles, as well as additives for diesel fuel and jet fuel. It is subject to international sanctions.

In addition, in order to weaken the enemy’s military-industrial complex’s capabilities to produce explosives and rocket fuel, a strike was carried out against the Center for the Disposal of Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (near the town of Surovatikha in the Nizhny Novgorod Region of the Russian Federation).

The strikes on such targets constitute Ukraine’s exercise of its inalienable right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and are aimed at reducing the military, economic, and technological capabilities of the aggressor state.

Operations against key enemy military targets are ongoing. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Earlier, the ISW explained how Russia has changed its tactics for massive strikes against Ukraine. As a reminder, Russia has modernized the Geran-4; the drone has been equipped with a new navigation system and warhead. The Russians carried out 172 attacks in the past 24 hours: the Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest. Over the past 24 hours, 185 combat engagements took place on the front lines, and the enemy deployed 156 guided munitions, according to the General Staff.

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