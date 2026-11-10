Defense forces struck an aircraft factory in Russia where A-50 aircraft are maintained

On the night of November 10, Ukrainian defenders struck the 123rd Aircraft Repair Plant in Staraya Russa, Novgorod Oblast.

The facility specializes in the repair, modernization, and maintenance of military transport aircraft, including the A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft.

Following the strike, explosions were heard on the plant’s grounds and a fire broke out. The extent of the damage is currently being assessed.

The General Staff noted that in March 2026, an A-50 aircraft undergoing maintenance at the same facility had already been damaged.

One such aircraft costs about $350 million, and Russia has only a few operational aircraft remaining.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On the night of November 9, St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region came under a massive drone attack. Local authorities reported a huge number of UAVs, explosions, and possible damage to industrial facilities. Amid the attack, the city also experienced disruptions to mobile internet service.

The day before, in Russia’s Rostov Oblast, a bridge over the Mius River on the “Novorossiya” highway—which connects Rostov-on-Don with the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine—was damaged as a result of a drone attack.

As a reminder, on the night of November 5, drones attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery, one of Russia’s largest oil refining facilities. The attack caused fires at industrial facilities in the city, and part of Ryazan was left without power.

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