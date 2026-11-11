In addition to the oil terminal in Ust-Luga, the defense forces struck the missile ship Buyan-M

On the night of November 11, the Security Service of Ukraine, in coordination with other components of the Defense Forces, carried out strikes on port, oil refining, and transportation infrastructure facilities at the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad Oblast.

“According to preliminary information, at the ‘Novatek-Ust-Luga’ terminal, drones from the ‘Alpha’ Special Operations Center struck infrastructure facilities, including several storage tanks with a capacity of 30,000 metric tons each,” the SBU statement noted.

As a result of the attack, large-scale fires and damage to tank farms were recorded at the “Ust-Luga Oil” and “Faktor” JSC terminals, as well as at the Luzhskaya railway station. In addition, as part of the special operation, a Project 21631 small missile ship “Buyan-M” named “Naro-Fominsk,” which carries “Kalibr” and “Onyx” cruise missiles.

Source: Press Service of the Security Service of Ukraine.

As a reminder, drones launched massive attacks on dozens of regions in Russia, and a fire broke out at the port of Ust-Luga.

On November 11, a large-scale fire continued to rage at the Russian port of Ust-Luga, located in the Leningrad Oblast, following a drone attack. Firefighters have not yet managed to extinguish the blaze, and huge clouds of thick black smoke are rising over the region.

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