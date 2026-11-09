Defense forces struck a factory that produces fuel for Iskander missiles

On the night of November 9, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Morozov Plant near St. Petersburg. The plant produces solid fuel for Iskander-M missiles, and three of its production facilities were damaged as a result of the attack.

The Morozov Plant is part of the Russian military-industrial complex and plays a role in supplying the Russian army with rocket fuel. The facility is located near St. Petersburg. It produces explosives and has also developed solid propellant for the engines of the “Topol-M” missile systems.

In addition, the plant manufactures and supplies solid-fuel propellant charges for the 9X820 engines of the 9M723 ballistic missiles used in the “Iskander-M” system. The plant is part of the state-owned Rostec Corporation and is one of the links in the production chain of Russian missile weapons.

The General Staff explained that the operations of such enterprises are directly linked to Russia’s ability to manufacture the missiles it uses to attack Ukrainian cities. “Fuel for the ‘Iskanders’ under attack: Defense Forces struck a plant near St. Petersburg,” the General Staff reported. According to military sources, the strike was carried out on the night of November 9. Ukrainian units damaged three production facilities at once. The extent of the damage is currently being assessed.

How the strike could affect missile production

The General Staff emphasizes that the strike on the plant could complicate the production of missiles for Russia’s “Iskander-M” systems. Without solid-fuel propellant charges, it is more difficult for manufacturers to supply the engines with the necessary components. “Every strike like this makes it harder for the enemy to produce missiles for the ‘Iskanders’ they’re using to strike our cities. The supply chain is broken right at the start, long before the launch pad,” the General Staff noted.

They also emphasized that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are striking targets that support Russia’s military needs. The General Staff reiterated that Ukraine has the right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter. “Ukraine is acting within the bounds of the right to self-defense guaranteed by Article 51 of the UN Charter. The Defense Forces are systematically undermining the aggressor’s military and economic potential to force the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine,” the General Staff emphasized.

At this time, there is no information on the full extent of the damage to the plant or the impact of the attack on its future operations. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the strike on the facility.

On the night of November 8, in the temporarily occupied city of Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a strike was carried out against a Russian military base located at the “Fakel” camp. According to preliminary information, 17 consecutive hits were recorded on the facility.

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces continue to carry out combat missions on Russian territory. In particular, operators from the 73rd Naval Special Operations Center conducted special operations behind enemy lines, inflicting casualties and disrupting logistics routes.

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