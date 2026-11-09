The U.S. is drawing on Ukraine's experience in the use of relay drones

The U.S. Army is studying Ukraine’s experience with relay drones, which make it possible to extend the flight range of unmanned aerial vehicles. Ukrainian military personnel participated in the Combined Resolve exercises, which are regularly organized by the U.S. Army. During the exercises, they shared their experience with using such technologies.

Ukraine is already using this approach on the battlefield. The military uses relay drones to maintain communication between the operator and the drone carrying out a combat mission. The way they work is similar to Wi-Fi extenders, the publication reports. These are typically small quadcopters that can fly higher than ground-based antennas and transmit signals over greater distances. This allows another drone to move farther away from the operator and fly farther.

Now, about 50 Ukrainian military personnel have taken part in the Combined Resolve exercises, which are regularly conducted by the U.S. Army. This time, the large-scale maneuvers took place at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Bavaria, north of Munich.

U.S. officers noted that the United States is learning many lessons from the experience of Ukraine and its military personnel, who participated in the exercises alongside the combat team of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team (1/1 ABCT) of the 1st Armored Division. During the exercises, the unit faced off against simulated enemy forces.

One such lesson concerns the use of relay drones to extend the flight range of unmanned aerial vehicles, said Captain Kevin Rincón, commander of a multi-purpose reconnaissance company assigned to 1/1 ABCT.

Speaking with reporters amid a dense forest where armored vehicles were stationed, Rincon noted that improving skills in operating relay drones and increasing the flight range of drones on missions will significantly enhance their survivability.

Second Class Warrant Officer Carlos Pores, who is responsible for drone operations, explained that aerial relay drones allow operators to control the drones from several miles away, beyond line of sight. This is particularly important given the challenging terrain.

However, maintaining communication with the drone alone is not enough to increase flight range. According to U.S. officers, low temperatures in Europe—especially at this time of year—also affect drone performance. They can reduce battery life and limit the ability to fly long distances.

Military personnel at training sites with varying climatic conditions have found that heat, humidity, wind, rain, cold, and other factors can negatively affect drone performance.

During these exercises, the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment of the U.S. Army also used relay drones. This unit is stationed in Goenfels and serves as a simulated adversary during military maneuvers.

In one scenario during the exercises, simulated enemy forces used relay drones to extend the range of a ground robot that had been sent to attack the 1st Battalion, 1st ABCT. This was reported by an officer who participated in the operation.

Ukraine’s participation in various phases of the Combined Resolve exercises helped the U.S. Army refine its drone tactics, noted Brigadier General Terry Tillis, commander of the U.S. Army’s 7th Training Command, which reports to U.S. Army Europe and Africa. According to him, the U.S. military plans to continue inviting Ukraine to such exercises

Ukrainian drone operators and weapons manufacturers told the publication that relay drones are necessary to extend the flight range of FPV quadcopters. Such drones are used to deliver precision strikes against enemy personnel, equipment, and positions.

The Ukrainian company Omnitech Defense stated that its relay drones can double the flight range of standard FPV drones. They also enable the military to control drones beyond line of sight and over hills that would otherwise obstruct radio signals.

Gleb Dreger, Head of International Development at Omnitech Defense, said during a demonstration of the technology in southern England that the relay drones also operate in electronic warfare conditions. Many defense companies consider this capability an essential requirement for modern weaponry.



“Relay drones are extremely important—so much so that traditional training for drone operators now includes this system as part of the official doctrine for UAV operations,” said Dreger.

Business Insider reports on this.

Washington is actively drawing on Ukraine’s experience in the field of drones.

The Pentagon has sent military personnel to Ukraine to study the combat use of drones.

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