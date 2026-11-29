On Sunday, November 29, Russian troops struck Dnipro. A 24-story residential building was damaged, and four floors caught fire after being hit. Two people are known to have been injured.

“A high-rise building was damaged in Dnipro. A fire broke out. Two people were injured,” he wrote on Telegram. According to Mykola Lukashuk, chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, the fire broke out in a 24-story residential building. The fire engulfed four floors—from the 12th to the 15th.

Russian troops also attacked other areas of the Dnipropetrovsk region throughout the day. Communities in the Synelnykivskyi and Nikopolskyi districts, as well as the city of Kamianske, came under fire.

What are the consequences of the attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region?

In the Synelnykivskyi district, Russian troops struck the Mykolaivska and Raivska communities. An educational institution, infrastructure facilities, a farm building, and a garage were damaged there. Cars and ATVs were also damaged. The Nikopol district was also targeted. Russian forces attacked the district center, as well as the Marganetsk, Chervonohryhorivsk, and Pokrovsk communities.

As a result of the shelling, apartment buildings, infrastructure facilities, and a business were damaged there. A 47-year-old man was injured. He required medical attention but did not need to be hospitalized. In Kamyanske, Russian troops struck an infrastructure facility. No further details regarding the consequences of this attack were provided in the report.

Thus, throughout the day, Russian strikes damaged residential buildings, civilian facilities, and infrastructure in several districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region. The highest number of casualties so far has been reported as a result of a strike on a high-rise building in Dnipro. Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported on the consequences of the attack.

Russian forces attacked Dnipro and struck a high-rise residential building in the city center. A fire broke out in the building following the strike. As of November 29, information regarding possible casualties is being verified.

Russian troops launched more than 20 drone attacks on six districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in two 17-year-old boys sustaining serious injuries and being hospitalized, said Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional military administration, on the morning of November 29.

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