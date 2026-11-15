A Russian drone struck a bus in Kharkiv

On Sunday, November 15, 2026, a Russian attack drone struck a bus in the Kyivskyi District of Kharkiv. The drone hit the roof of the vehicle directly. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

“A strike drone struck the roof of a bus in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. Preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties,” the mayor wrote. According to him, the drone struck the roof of the bus directly. At this time, information about the possible consequences of the attack is limited to this report. There are no reports of injuries.

The attack took place in the Kyivskyi district of the city. Information regarding damage to the bus and other consequences of the strike requires further clarification. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported the strike on his Telegram channel.

In the Kharkiv region, rescue workers extinguished fires at civilian facilities in four communities that broke out as a result of evening and nighttime attacks by Russian drones. There were no fatalities or injuries.

On November 12, Russian forces launched two S-8000 (“Banderole”) missiles at the town of Zlatopil in the Kharkiv region. A strike was recorded on a civilian enterprise located near a residential area.

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