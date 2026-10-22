A facility in the Khmelnytskyi region was damaged as a result of a Russian attack

On the evening of October 22, as a result of yet another attack by the Russian Federation, the premises of a local business in the Khmelnytskyi district were damaged.

The building’s facade was damaged and windows were shattered. According to preliminary data from the regional military administration, no civilians were killed or injured as a result of the shelling.

Source: Serhiy Tyurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration.

As a result of the Russian attack on the Khmelnytskyi region, two residents of the Kamianets-Podilskyi district sustained shrapnel wounds. They sought medical attention and are receiving the necessary care.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

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