New power outages caused by Russian attacks have been reported in Kyiv and seven regions

As of the morning of October 9, Russian attacks on energy infrastructure have caused new power outages in Kyiv and seven regions of Ukraine. Several regions are operating under power rationing schedules of up to 2.5 shifts.

“The enemy continues to attack Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. As a result of Russian strikes, as of this morning there are new power outages in the Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Odesa regions, as well as in Kyiv. Where security conditions currently permit, emergency repair work has already begun,” the statement reads.

Due to the consequences of the new and previous attacks, some regions have been forced to implement power restriction schedules for industry and hourly blackout schedules of up to 2.5 cycles throughout the day. At the same time, emergency power outages are in effect in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

As of 9:30 a.m. on Friday, electricity consumption was 11.4% higher than the previous day. Reasons for the changes: a decrease in the number of forced outages in some regions; as well as cloudy weather and rain in the western regions, which are reducing the efficiency of residential solar power plants.

Ukrenergo urges consumers to shift their peak energy usage to the period when industrial solar power plants operate most efficiently—from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Energy officials are asking people not to turn on several high-power electrical appliances at the same time between 5:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

This was reported by NEC "Ukrenergo" on Facebook.

Emergency power outages have been implemented in some regions, according to Ukrenergo.

Earlier, the Ministry of Energy urged people not to post photos or videos from sites where the energy infrastructure has been struck.

In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, officials inspected Ukrenergo substations and other power generation facilities that are systematically targeted by Russia. During the visit, they assessed the damage from the latest Russian strikes on energy infrastructure and monitored the progress of restoration work.

Due to Russian attacks, consumers in six regions are without power.

A Russian drone struck an energy facility in the Poltava region, leaving 6,000 consumers without power.

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