Over the past 24 hours and during the night of November 24, Russian troops attacked civilian targets and energy infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region. In particular, a “Nova Poshta” branch in Korosten was hit, and a massive fire broke out there following the attack.

“In Korosten, a ‘Nova Poshta’ branch and the warehouses of nearby commercial enterprises came under enemy fire. The attack caused a massive fire,” he wrote in a Telegram post.

In addition, according to Bunechko, two businesses in Zhytomyr were struck. A repair shop, an administrative building, and 36 civilian vehicles were damaged, as were the roofs and windows of two residential buildings and two educational institutions. An energy infrastructure facility was attacked in the Zhytomyr district.

There were no fatalities or injuries, but six people were diagnosed with acute stress reactions.

This was reported by Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional State Administration.

In October, the Russian army attacked the northern part of Zhytomyr Oblast several times. Railway and energy infrastructure facilities in the Korosten district were targeted.

On April 3, Korosten in the Zhytomyr region came under a rocket and drone attack by Russian forces. One woman was killed and seven others were injured as a result of the shelling.

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