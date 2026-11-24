In Udmurtia, Russia, the electroplating and stamping shop of the “Votkinsky Plant” was completely demolished after it was struck by Ukrainian FP-5 “Flamingo” cruise missiles on the night of February 20–21, 2026.

A satellite image published by the Exilenova+ monitoring Telegram channel shows a cleared site where the former production building once stood.

JSC “Votkinsk Plant” is one of the key enterprises in the Russian missile industry and manufactures 9M723 ballistic missiles for the “Iskander-M” systems, “Oreshnik” medium-range missiles, engines and gas generators for the Kh-59M2 and Kh-59M2A air-launched cruise missiles, as well as the “Topol,” “Topol-M,” RS-24 “Yars,” and R-30 “Bulava” intercontinental ballistic missiles for the Russian Federation’s strategic nuclear forces. In addition to defense contracts, the plant manufactures equipment for the oil and gas and nuclear industries.

Source: Exilenova+ Telegram channel.

On the night of February 21, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Rocket Forces and Artillery struck key targets of the enemy’s military-industrial complex and logistics infrastructure. In particular, the Votkinsk Plant, a military-industrial complex facility in the city of Votkinsk (Udmurt Republic, Russian Federation), was struck using FP-5 “Flamingo” cruise missiles. A fire was reported on the facility’s grounds; the extent of the damage is being assessed.

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