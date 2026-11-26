In Russia, police continue to detain men and force them to sign contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense to be sent to fight in the war against Ukraine.

Such cases have been documented in various regions of the country, according to the human rights project “Go Through the Forest,” citing reports from the victims’ relatives.

According to the project’s founder, Grigory Sverdlin, cases of forced conscription were identified in November in the Amur, Samara, Omsk, Tomsk, and Ulyanovsk regions, as well as in other regions of the Russian Federation. In total, the organization received 15 reports from various parts of the country.

Men are most often detained for minor offenses, such as appearing in public places while intoxicated. After their detention, they may be forced to sign military contracts. The human rights project notes that, in effect, people are being taken to war without an official declaration of mobilization.

“Go Through the Forest” refers to this practice as “hybrid mobilization,” in which Russian authorities do not formally announce a new mobilization campaign but use law enforcement agencies to forcibly conscript men into the war.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may be postponing a large-scale forced mobilization in Russia while the Kremlin assesses whether intensifying long-range strikes will allow it to achieve its objectives in the war against Ukraine. This is stated in an analysis by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, stated that Russia allegedly has no plans to carry out a mobilization this fall. At the same time, he called reports of a possible draft a “false provocation by Kyiv.”

As a reminder, Russia is compiling lists of workers exempt from mobilization.

Read us on