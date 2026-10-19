In St. Petersburg, Russian Federation — an aggressor state — at least one person was killed in a nighttime attack, while at least five others were injured. The St. Petersburg Oil Terminal and the Ruchyi oil depot were struck, BBC News reports.

Fires at oil facilities

St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov said that fires were extinguished at the oil terminal and oil depot following the attack. According to him, 12 apartment buildings and two private houses were also damaged in the city.

Pulkovo Airport was temporarily closed. Beglov also warned of possible disruptions to mobile internet services.

Attack on logistics center and data center

A logistics center of the Russian marketplace Ozon and a regional data center of the VK social network also came under attack. VK confirmed that a drone attacked its data center, but said that its services were operating normally. At the same time, users reported disruptions in the morning.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Ozon said that a fire broke out at its local logistics center after a drone attack. Employees were evacuated, and there were no casualties among staff. The company did not accept shipments from sellers at this location, as it performed other operational functions.

Kyiv did not comment on the strikes. Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that more than a thousand Ukrainian drones had allegedly been shot down over Russian territory during the night into Sunday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the day before that since Donald Trump announced an “energy truce,” Russia had attacked Ukraine’s energy sector 76 times. According to him, over the course of the week, Russia used nearly 2,700 drones, 1,700 aerial bombs, and 66 missiles, most of which were directed against Ukraine’s energy facilities.

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