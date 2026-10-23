Ukraine has declared a ceasefire near Oleshky to allow for a humanitarian operation

Ukraine is implementing a ceasefire in the area of the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region. It will take effect at 3:00 a.m. on October 27, Kyiv time, and is necessary to carry out a humanitarian operation. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the Defense Forces will make every effort to assist local residents and ensure their safety.

Ukraine is implementing a ceasefire in a designated area of the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region. It will take effect at 3:00 a.m. on October 27, Kyiv time. This is necessary to carry out a humanitarian operation and provide assistance to the civilian population.

The statement noted that the Ukrainian side is implementing the ceasefire specifically to carry out a humanitarian mission in the city, which is under Russian occupation. “The Ukrainian Defense Forces are doing everything possible to help the residents of Oleshky and will make every effort to ensure the safety and rescue of our fellow citizens,” the General Staff stated.

Earlier, Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada’s Commissioner for Human Rights, reported that the humanitarian operation in Oleshky is to take place in three stages: a ceasefire, the delivery of humanitarian aid, and the evacuation of civilians who wish to leave for territory controlled by Ukraine. The situation in the city remains critical. According to reports from Ukrainian authorities and international media, local residents have limited access to food and medicine, and the danger and landmines in the area prevent them from leaving on their own.

The establishment of a ceasefire is intended to create conditions for the humanitarian mission. At the same time, the start of aid deliveries and evacuations, as well as the actual implementation of the agreements between the parties, must be announced separately. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia plans to implement a “ceasefire” in the Kherson sector starting at 4:00 a.m. Moscow time on October 27 to conduct a humanitarian operation in the occupied town of Oleshky.

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to conduct a humanitarian mission in the occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region. According to Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada’s Commissioner for Human Rights, the operation will consist of three stages: a ceasefire, the delivery of humanitarian aid, and the evacuation of civilians. Meanwhile, the Kremlin stated that coordinating the ceasefire and the evacuation of people could take several days.

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