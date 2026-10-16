Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 114 enemy drones overnight

On the night of October 16—beginning at 6:00 p.m. on October 15—Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 149 strike drones. Among them were Shahed-type drones, including 108 jet-powered ones, “Gerbera” drones, and “Parody” decoy drones.

The drones were launched from the Russian city of Orel, the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk, and Gvardeyskoye in occupied Crimea.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were deployed to repel the air attack. In total, 114 enemy UAVs were shot down or neutralized.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, air defense forces had shot down or neutralized 114 enemy UAVs, including Shahed-type UAVs (77 of which were jet-powered), Gerber UAVs, and other types of drones.

Hits by 27 enemy air attack vehicles were recorded at 24 locations, and downed UAVs (debris) were found at 14 locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Please follow safety guidelines! This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Map of combat operations in Ukraine as of October 16, 2026 — General Staff. Earlier, a man who was pulled from the rubble of a destroyed building in Zaporizhzhia on October 14 died in the hospital from his injuries. On October 14, Russian troops struck residential areas in Zaporizhzhia. Several streets in the city’s Voznesenivskyi district, in the private housing sector, were hit. There are casualties, and buildings have been damaged. Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia, striking residential areas in the private sector. “The Russians attacked residential areas in Zaporizhzhia,” Semikin wrote.

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