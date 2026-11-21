Soldier Kemel of the 1st Separate Assault Regiment named after Dmytro Kotsyubailo found himself face-to-face with two Russian soldiers during a combat mission. The occupiers had approached him unnoticed and already had their weapons at the ready. To buy time and save himself, the Ukrainian soldier spoke to them in Russian and gave them the number of his military unit.

Before his mobilization, Kemel worked at factories in Zaporizhzhia. The unusual incident occurred while the soldier was setting up a shelter for himself.

According to the soldier, he could hear almost nothing in the rain. He was in the process of setting up his shelter when two Russians suddenly approached and pointed their weapons at him. They asked which military unit he belonged to.

The soldier realized that a direct confession would mean certain death for him, so he decided to take advantage of the fact that he spoke Russian fluently. He gave the unit number 1461 and began talking to the occupiers, pretending to be a member of their unit.

At that moment, his comrade, call sign Chopik, began to emerge from a nearby trench. The Russians noticed the movement and were distracted by him. Those few seconds were enough for the Ukrainian soldier to grab his assault rifle and, together with his comrade, open fire.

“I managed to duck down and grab my rifle. And the two of us took out those two with our combined fire,” the soldier recounted.

After the skirmish, Russian drones continued to attack the Ukrainians’ position for about two more weeks: the occupiers dropped grenades near their shelters, trying to pinpoint the soldiers’ location.

Kemel joined the army after the Territorial Recruitment Center made its eighth attempt to mobilize him. Previously, he had avoided meetings with representatives of the center because he was caring for his mother, who has a disability. Eventually, they picked him up right from work: 15 representatives of the TCC and four police officers came for him.

After training, Kemel headed to the front. He says it wasn’t easy at first: unfamiliar terrain, a lack of combat experience, and constant danger. However, his comrades and the command post, with which he maintained contact, helped him.

“As a Zaporizhzhia Cossack, I’m continuing the legacy of my ancestors—defending my land,” the soldier concluded.

This was reported with a link to the unit’s video on YouTube.

Two weeks trapped in a hole with an occupier and the heavy price of survival: the story of a Ukrainian Armed Forces infantryman.

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