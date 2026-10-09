Video: The SBU exposed a Kyiv resident who posted the capital's air defense positions on social media

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has exposed a Kyiv resident who filmed and shared the locations of Ukrainian air defense systems on social media. The incident was uncovered by SBU cybersecurity experts.

The investigation revealed that the suspect was an associate professor at one of the capital’s universities. She secretly filmed the defense forces with her phone camera while riding a shuttle bus.

The woman subsequently posted the video on several of her accounts on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

An expert analysis initiated by the SBU confirmed that the public dissemination of classified information about the Defense Forces constituted a threat to Ukraine’s national security.

Currently, investigators from the Security Service have notified the suspect of charges under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the locations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that could enable their identification on the ground, committed under martial law).

The investigation is ongoing. The suspect faces up to 8 years in prison.

Comprehensive measures were carried out under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office.

As a reminder, earlier this week, SBU officers detained a Kyiv resident who “exposed” the positions of Ukrainian air defense forces on a pro-Kremlin blogger’s Telegram channel.

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The Security Service once again urges citizens not to take or share photos and videos of air defense operations, as well as enemy strikes on military facilities and critical infrastructure in Ukraine.

Earlier, the SBU exposed an FSB agent who had enlisted in an elite brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Airborne Forces.

Additionally, a 51-year-old resident of the Odesa region was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property for treason.

Law enforcement officers detained a military officer suspected of working for the Russian FSB. According to the case file, the man was gathering data on defense and critical infrastructure facilities to help coordinate massive strikes on Kyiv on September 21–24.

As a reminder, a Russian spy ring was uncovered in the Kharkiv region, and four members were taken into custody.

Earlier, a female officer of the General Staff was detained for accepting a bribe of 14,000 dollars.

In the Chernihiv region, a detained deserter attempted to offer a bribe of 40,000 hryvnias.

In Kyiv, a scheme to evade mobilization involving a former official was uncovered.

The SBU and the National Police have uncovered 12 schemes to evade mobilization in eight regions.

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