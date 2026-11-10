Video: Unmanned Systems Forces Struck a Russian Drone Base Near Donetsk

Operators from the 412th Separate Brigade of Nemesis Unmanned Systems struck a Russian invaders’ drone launch site at Donetsk Airport using middle strike capabilities.

“There should be fewer enemy drones over Ukrainian cities. That is why we are not only intercepting drones that have already been launched but also destroying the infrastructure from which they are launched,” the military unit stated. These operational measures are aimed at systematically reducing the enemy’s ability to carry out airstrikes on Ukrainian settlements.

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Source: official statement from the brigade on Telegram.

Russia has set up a new launch site for “Shahed”-type jet drones near the “Millerovo” military airfield. This is evidenced by satellite images confirming the appearance of a new drone launch site. Details about the facility were disclosed by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

Russia has modernized the Geran-4; the drone has been equipped with a new navigation system and warhead.

China helped Russia create new Shahed drones with jet engines, according to the WSJ.

As a reminder, a new launch system for the Banderol missile was spotted in Russia.

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