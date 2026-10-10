Video: A massive fire broke out at an oil terminal in Rostov following a drone attack

On the night of October 9–10, drones attacked a Russian oil refinery in Rostov-on-Don. After several explosions, a massive fire broke out at the facility. The likely target was the oil loading terminal at the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant.

Local Telegram channels reported a series of explosions, after which a fire broke out in the city. Eyewitness videos show large flames and thick smoke.

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According to the Telegram channel Exilenova+, the oil loading terminal at the Novoshakhtinsk plant was hit. Russian authorities have not yet issued any official comments regarding the consequences of the attack.

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The Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant is one of the largest oil refineries in southern Russia.

As a reminder, the Kuibyshev Oil Refinery (OR) owned by the Russian company Rosneft has begun recruiting employees skilled in operating combat vehicles to protect the facility from Ukrainian drones.

On the night of September 20, Moscow and the Moscow Region came under a massive drone attack. One of the strikes hit the Gazpromneft-MNPZ oil refinery in the Kapotnya district, after which a fire broke out at the facility.

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