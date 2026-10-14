Video: A fire broke out in the Saratov Region following a drone attack

On the night of October 13–14, the Saratov Region of Russia came under attack by drones. Explosions were heard in the city of Balakovo, followed by a fire.

According to preliminary reports, the “MZ Balakovo” metallurgical plant and the Sberbank PJSC data center may have been targeted.

“Fires have been detected in the Balakovo industrial zone—according to NASA FIRMS data. The Sberbank data center and the metallurgical plant are located in the area that was under attack for several hours,” Exilenova+ reports.

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It should be noted that the “MZ Balakovo” steel mill is a major Russian electrometallurgical enterprise. It specializes in the production of long and shaped rolled metal products.

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Another likely target of the attack is Sberbank’s mega data center. Construction of the complex is still underway, but it is being commissioned in phases, so some parts may already be operational. The project, costing 122.2 billion rubles, aims to create one of the largest data centers in Russia.

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The Yandex Pay payment service has partially resumed operations following a drone attack on the company’s data center in Vladimir on October 11.

On the night of October 11, drones attacked the Yandex data center in the Vladimir region of Russia. The company confirmed that operations had come to a complete halt, causing widespread disruptions to dozens of digital services across the country.

The Russian technology company Yandex stated that it had completely shut down its data center in the Vladimir region of Russia due to the drone attack. According to the company, its infrastructure was damaged as a result of the attack.

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