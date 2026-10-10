Video: The Ukrainian Armed Forces Struck Russia's Largest Oil Storage Facility in Europe Again

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that Russia’s “Samara”—Europe’s largest oil storage facility—near the village of Prosvet in the Samara Region had been struck again.



“On the night of October 10, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the ‘Samara’ linear production and dispatch station (LPD) near the village of Prosvet in the Samara Region of the Russian Federation once again. The extent of the damage is being assessed,” according to a statement from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that the “Samara” LPS is a major hub for the reception, storage, and blending of crude oil. Crude oil is delivered via main oil pipelines from Tatarstan, Western Siberia, and other oil-producing regions of Russia. At the terminal, crude oil with varying sulfur content is blended to produce the Urals export grade. The facility is involved in supplying the Russian Armed Forces.

In addition, it has been confirmed that on October 7, 2026, four RVS-50000 storage tanks were destroyed and a large-scale fire broke out at the Samara Oil Storage and Distribution Complex.

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“The destruction of such facilities constitutes Ukraine’s exercise of its inalienable right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and is aimed at reducing the military and economic potential of the Russian Federation,” the General Staff concluded.

As a reminder, on the night of October 10, drones attacked a Russian oil refinery in Rostov-on-Don. Several explosions were followed by a massive fire at the facility.

The Kuibyshev Oil Refinery, owned by the Russian company Rosneft, has begun searching for employees skilled in operating combat vehicles to protect the facility from Ukrainian drones.

On the night of September 20, Moscow and the Moscow Region came under a massive drone attack. One of the strikes hit the Gazpromneft-MNPZ oil refinery in the Kapotnya district of Moscow, after which a fire broke out at the facility.

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