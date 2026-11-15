On the evening of November 14, Russian troops attacked four districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times. Dnipro, as well as communities in the Nikopol, Pavlohrad, and Synelnykiv districts, came under fire. The shelling damaged private homes, a store, a car, a garage, and transportation infrastructure.

Russian forces have been shelling the region since the evening. The attacks affected both the regional capital and several communities in various parts of the region. In Dnipro itself, transportation infrastructure was damaged as a result of the Russian attack. The Regional Military Administration did not specify which facility was targeted or the extent of the damage. The effects of the shelling were also reported in the Pidhorodnia community, where a private home was destroyed.

A supermarket was damaged in the Nikopol district

In the Nikopol district, Russian troops targeted the district center—Nikopol—and the Pokrovska community. A supermarket was damaged as a result of the shelling.

Another strike hit the Verbkivska community in the Pavlohrad district. A private home was damaged there.

In the Synelnykivsky District, a house, a car, and a garage were damaged

Russian shelling also affected the Mykolaiv and Petropavliv communities in the Synelnykivsky district. According to Oleksandr Hanzha, a private home, a car, and a garage were damaged there.

Thus, in a single evening, Russian attacks damaged residential buildings and civilian infrastructure in several districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region. The Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration’s report contains no information about casualties or injuries. This was reported on November 15 by Oleksandr Ganza, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

Throughout the day on November 14, the Russian army carried out nearly 30 strikes on four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region. The enemy used drones, artillery, and missiles; as a result of the attacks, one person was killed and 13 others were wounded.

Starting in the evening of November 12, Russian troops shelled two districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, using drones and artillery. A fire broke out in Dnipro as a result of the attack.

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