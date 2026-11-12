Damage to Ukraine's environment caused by the war has reached $190 billion, according to Sibiga

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the damage inflicted on Ukraine’s environment by Russian aggression is estimated at 190 billion U.S. dollars. At the same time, up to 139,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory may be contaminated with landmines and other explosive ordnance.

According to the Foreign Ministry’s press service, Ukraine’s foreign minister is currently on a visit to Turkey. At an international conference, he outlined the environmental consequences of Russian aggression and called on partners to strengthen their support for Ukraine.

During his speech, Andriy Sibiga drew the international community’s attention to the massive destruction of Ukraine’s environment caused by the Russian invasion.

According to him, since 2022, Ukraine’s environmental losses have reached $190 billion, and significant areas remain potentially dangerous due to mines and explosive ordnance.

Among other serious consequences of Russian aggression, the minister cited the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant by Russian troops and the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Separately, Sibiga emphasized the impact of Russian strikes on Black Sea ports on global food security.

According to his estimates, global markets could face a shortfall of 30–32 million metric tons of Ukrainian agricultural products this season, with a total value of approximately $10 billion. This represents half of Ukraine’s export potential.

The minister stressed that Ukraine already has practical experience in ensuring the resilience of its energy system during missile attacks, maintaining port operations under shelling, and returning demined land to agricultural use.

At the same time, he called on international partners to take concrete steps to provide support. Among the priorities are strengthening air defense to protect Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and increasing economic pressure on Russia, particularly on the sources of funding for its war machine.

“Russia must pay for all the damage it has caused, including to the environment. And a just and lasting peace for Ukraine is a prerequisite for the climate security of all of Europe,” the foreign minister stated.

One of the conference’s key events was the opening of Ukraine’s National Pavilion under the slogan “Ukraine Is the Solution.”

The pavilion showcased the country’s climate policy, reforms on the path to European integration, and approaches to the country’s green recovery amid a full-scale war.

“For us, the energy transition is not a matter of policy, but a matter of survival,” emphasized Andriy Sibiga, stressing that the environment is a security issue for Ukraine.

On the sidelines of COP31, Andriy Sybiga held more than a dozen meetings with international partners.

The main topics of the meetings were bringing about a just peace, strengthening international support for Ukraine, and increasing pressure on Russia.

The minister emphasized that diplomatic efforts within the conference are ongoing. He also thanked Turkey for hosting COP31 and Australia for its partnership in leading the negotiation process.

This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga while participating in the events of the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31).

As a reminder, the State Environmental Inspection of Ukraine presented the Register of Environmental Damage Caused by Russian Aggression. It was created to collect and systematize information on the damage to Ukraine’s environment, as well as to preserve the evidence necessary for future compensation for damages.

Compensation for War-Related Business Losses: The RD4U Register of Damages and Assessment of Claims.

The Register of Damages Caused by Russian Aggression Against Ukraine Is Now Operational: How to File a Claim.

Read us on