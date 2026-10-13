In Lebanon, the military seized about 200 kg of explosives in the northeastern Hermel area. According to Asharq Al-Awsat, the explosives were packed in bags and prepared for smuggling from Syria into Lebanon. The Lebanese army said that after the shipment was discovered, the smugglers fled back into Syrian territory.

Explosives were transported through an illegal crossing

A judicial official told AFP that the explosives were C4. According to the official, they were transported by mule through an illegal border crossing in the town of Qasr. This is the Lebanese army's third report of explosives being seized since the beginning of October.

Earlier this month, the military also reported seizing approximately 245 kg of TNT, four explosive devices, eight detonators, and electrical wires for them. According to the army, this shipment was also being smuggled from Syria into Lebanon, while those involved in the smuggling fled toward Syria.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Detentions on the way to Beirut

A few days earlier, security forces detained two suspected members of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group at the Dahr al-Baydar checkpoint as they were heading to Beirut. A judicial official told AFP that they were transporting about half a tonne of explosives: 250 kg of TNT and 250 kg of C4.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam confirmed that a truck carrying hundreds of kilograms of explosives, including C4, was stopped several days earlier in Dahr al-Baydar. He said the authorities would not be lenient in investigating the case and identifying all those involved in this operation. Salam also pledged a firm response to the illegal storage, transportation, or use of weapons outside legal boundaries.

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