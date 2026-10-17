The Sudanese army said dozens of fighters from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) were killed in a series of air strikes on Nyala in southwestern Sudan. As Al Jazeera reports, the military said the targets of Friday’s strikes were RSF positions and command centers in the city.

Nyala is the capital of South Darfur state and the seat of the RSF’s self-declared administration. The group controls most of the Darfur region, and the Sudanese army has repeatedly used drones there in an attempt to regain control of captured territories.

Claims of civilian casualties

The RSF, for its part, said the Sudanese military attacked a busy livestock market in Nyala with a drone. According to the group, 30 civilians were killed, including 17 women and five children.

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The RSF neither confirmed nor denied reports of the deaths of its fighters and the destruction of command centers in separate attacks. The Emergency Lawyers human rights group also wrote on social network X that a market in Nyala was struck on Friday and that the drone used was, according to its statement, linked to the Sudanese army.

Fighting intensifies

According to Al Jazeera, the confrontation between the Sudanese army and the RSF has intensified. A source in Sudan’s government told the channel that the RSF attacked mining facilities in South Kordofan with drones, while shelling in different parts of the country intensified over the past 24 hours.

Earlier this month, Sudanese army commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan pledged to return to military control “every inch” of territory held by the RSF. The civil war in Sudan has continued since 2023 and has claimed tens of thousands of lives.

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