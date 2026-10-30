Construction of the first concrete bunkers as part of the Baltic Defense Line has been completed near Narva, Estonia. Work to install such structures is continuing in Ida-Viru County in the country’s northeast, ERR News reports.

Estonia plans to deploy approximately 600 defensive structures along its border with Russia. The first bunkers under this project were built in the south of the country last year. Estonia’s section of the Baltic Defense Line is about 100 kilometers long.

Defensive structures at the border

The Baltic Defense Line is a joint network of defensive structures of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania along their borders with Russia and Belarus. According to officials, obstacles in northeastern and southeastern Estonia are intended to slow the enemy’s advance, while concrete bunkers are meant to protect military personnel from artillery fire.

Ainar Afanasyev, engineering inspector of the Estonian Defence Forces, said that the defensive line is being prepared in peacetime to implement a wartime plan. According to him, there would be little time for preparation if the enemy crossed the border, which is why defensive positions are being set up directly near the border.

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Obstacles and further work

The most progress in installing obstacles has already been made in northeastern Estonia. Thousands of anti-tank obstacles, known as “dragon’s teeth,” have also been stockpiled along the border so they can be quickly deployed on the ground if necessary.

Construction of the bunkers has proved to be the most labor-intensive part of the project. So far, 28 structures have been completed, while the pace of work slowed due to legal disputes during procurement. Armin Siilivask, project manager of the Baltic Defense Line at the Estonian Centre for Defence Investments, said that the procurement disputes had been fully resolved, allowing procedures to continue.

The completed bunkers will be equipped with electricity and communication systems, while the Estonian Defence Forces will dig trenches next to them and set up firing positions. The cost of building the defensive line is estimated at nearly €60 million, with work planned to be completed by the end of next year.

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