A British man grew a pumpkin weighing nearly 1.3 metric tons and set a world record

Ian Peyton, 65, from Hampshire in the United Kingdom, grew a pumpkin weighing 1,295.8 kg and made it into the Guinness World Records.

The pumpkin, named “Bagheera,” was also weighed and verified by representatives of the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth. According to the organization’s judge, Gerald Short, it is the largest and heaviest known specimen in the history of growing such plants.

This year, Peyton grew the pumpkin on his own. For two months, he spent up to six hours a day in his garden. He jokes that because of his hobby, he barely saw his wife.

A year ago, Ian and his twin brother Stuart had already set a world record with a pumpkin weighing 1,278.8 kg. The new record turned out to be nearly 17 kg heavier.

Peyton has no plans to stop and wants to grow a pumpkin weighing over 1,360 kg. After the record-breaking “Bagheera,” they’ve already collected over 2,600 seeds for the next harvest.

Source: Guinness World Records

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