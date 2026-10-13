47 countries and the EU have called on Russia to end the war and withdraw its troops from Ukraine

47 countries and the European Union issued a joint statement condemning Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and calling on Moscow to immediately cease hostilities, withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territory, and stop shelling the civilian population. The document was released on October 12 during a meeting of the First Committee of the UN General Assembly by Andriy Melnyk, Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the UN.

European countries, as well as South Korea, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, joined as co-signatories of the statement. The participants emphasized the need to end Russian aggression and uphold the principles of the UN Charter.

In the joint statement, the countries condemned Russia’s attempts to consolidate the results of its armed aggression and emphasized that borders cannot be changed by force.

“No territorial seizures resulting from the threat or use of force can be recognized as legitimate,” Andriy Melnyk quoted the document as saying.

The countries also condemned the Kremlin’s nuclear blackmail. The statement notes the unacceptability of using threats related to nuclear weapons as a tool to pressure Ukraine and the international community.

Separately, the participants condemned the military aid provided to Russia by Belarus, Iran, and North Korea, which contributes to the continuation of the war against Ukraine.

Another key topic of the joint statement was the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The co-signing states called on Moscow to liberate the ZNPP and cease actions that pose a threat to nuclear safety.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Its continued occupation by Russia creates additional risks and remains a critical security issue for Ukraine and the entire European continent.

The joint statement by 47 countries and the European Union reaffirms that Russia’s war against Ukraine remains a focus of international attention.

The signatories emphasized the need to respect the UN Charter, the territorial integrity of states, and the principle that the seizure of territory by force is unacceptable.

The key demands on Russia remain unchanged: to immediately end the war, withdraw all troops from Ukraine, stop shelling the civilian population, and cease actions that pose a threat to nuclear safety.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Mission to the UN.

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