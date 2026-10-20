French President Emmanuel Macron held talks in Abu Dhabi, UAE, with the country’s president, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The sides discussed energy, artificial intelligence, the situation in the Middle East and its impact on maritime shipping security and global energy supplies, The National reports.

Official meeting in Abu Dhabi

Macron arrived in the UAE as part of a three-day tour of the Persian Gulf countries. An official welcoming ceremony was held for the French president in Abu Dhabi.

Among those taking part in the ceremony were Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, and UAE presidential adviser Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad.

The UAE state news agency Wam said that the key topics of the talks were developments in the Middle East and efforts to contain their consequences for maritime security and global energy supplies.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Energy security and technology

Before visiting the UAE, Macron met in Kuwait with the country’s emir, Sheikh Meshaal. During the Kuwaiti leg of the trip, a number of agreements were concluded in the fields of defense and artificial intelligence.

In particular, Airbus Executive Vice President of Sales Benoît de Saint-Exupéry and Kuwait Investment Authority Executive Director Sheikh Saud Salem Abdulaziz Al Sabah signed a partnership agreement providing for the renewal of the Kuwait Airways fleet.

According to the Élysée Palace, the French president is also to discuss with regional leaders the restoration of stability and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. The talks concern protecting and diversifying energy supplies and the routes used to transport them. After the UAE, Macron planned to visit Bahrain and Qatar.

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