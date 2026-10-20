Pakistan and Qatar have agreed to strengthen cooperation in the field of internal security following a meeting between Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, in Doha on October 20, Dawn reports.

Talks in Doha

According to Pakistan’s Interior Ministry, the officials discussed in detail deepening cooperation in the field of internal security. They also exchanged views on the current situation in the region, as well as issues of peace and stability.

The ministry said the meeting confirmed the intention of the two agencies to strengthen bilateral cooperation and partnership in the field of internal security.

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Speech at the forum

The meeting took place the day after Naqvi spoke at the 8th Global Security Forum in Doha. There, the Pakistani minister said that Pakistan and Qatar had jointly worked to promote regional peace and stability.

He also mentioned the Lake Lucerne summit in Switzerland, organized by Pakistan and Qatar to facilitate talks between the United States and Iran. Naqvi praised Qatar’s role in peace efforts and noted that the two countries’ goal was to prevent further conflict and save civilian lives.

Naqvi’s previous meeting with Al Thani took place in Doha on July 28. At that time, they also discussed security cooperation and strengthening bilateral relations in this area.

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