The U.S. has extended the deadline for negotiations with the Russian oil company Lukoil regarding the acquisition of its overseas assets until November 21. As a result, potential buyers have been given another month to discuss the terms of the deals.

According to the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the deadline was extended after the American investment firm Carlyle Group withdrew its bid to purchase the assets in early October.

In October 2025, Washington imposed sanctions on Lukoil, Russia’s second-largest oil producer, and Rosneft, the country’s largest oil producer. The goal was to limit Moscow’s ability to finance the war against Ukraine.

Last year, Lukoil put its overseas assets up for sale. Rosneft has not announced any plans to sell its assets.

On January 29, Carlyle agreed to acquire Lukoil’s assets, with the exception of those located in Kazakhstan. According to sources familiar with the situation, the company was in talks about a partnership to close the deal with the Abu Dhabi-based investment funds Mubadala, XRG, and IHC, as well as with the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

Lukoil’s portfolio of overseas assets, initially valued at approximately $22 billion, attracted interest from at least a dozen potential buyers. Among them are the U.S. oil company ExxonMobil and former Pornhub owner Bernd Bergmeier.

This was reported by Reuters.

The U.S. has extended the operating license for Lukoil’s overseas gas stations until April 2027.

As a reminder, negotiations between the U.S. and Russia regarding the war in Ukraine were supplemented by an agreement on Lukoil’s assets.

Former Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly may acquire Lukoil’s international assets, which are currently blocked by the U.S.

Some of the overseas refineries owned by the Russian company Lukoil have reduced production or halted operations entirely due to delays in the deal to sell its international assets.

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