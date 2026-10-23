Zelenskyy is awaiting Rubio's response regarding the Starlink restrictions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Kyiv is awaiting information from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding restrictions on the operation of the Starlink satellite communication system. The issue concerns the possibility of resuming its use at facilities moving at speeds of up to 400 km/h. The Ukrainian side has already raised this issue with its American partners. According to the president, the U.S. has promised to provide a response within 48 hours or later. “I am waiting for information from Rubio,” Zelenskyy said on Thursday, October 22.

Earlier, a journalist reported that the speed limit on Starlink for Ukraine had likely already been lifted. However, at the time of the president’s statement, there was no official confirmation of such a decision in the cited report. Therefore, the question of using the service at speeds of up to 400 km/h remains pending a response from the U.S. side.

Negotiations are ongoing, but Russia continues its shelling

Separately, Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war. The president stated that Ukraine supports trilateral negotiations and is ready to participate in them. At the same time, he noted that the negotiation process itself does not force Russia to stop its attacks on Ukrainian cities. “In any case, we support the trilateral talks and will continue to participate. This does not stop them from attacking us,” the head of state emphasized.

Thus, Ukraine is ready to continue the diplomatic dialogue despite Russian attacks. At the same time, Kyiv expects its partners to make concrete decisions that will help strengthen the country’s capabilities.

Zelenskyy Highlighted the Role of the U.S.

The president also highlighted the importance of the United States’ position. In his view, American support should help strengthen Ukraine amid the war. In addition, Zelenskyy mentioned the risks of a possible escalation in the Middle East. According to him, this situation must also be taken into account when discussing international support for Ukraine.

Thus, among the issues Kyiv is raising with Washington are both the technical limitations of Starlink and broader support for Ukraine amid the war and international instability. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement on Thursday, October 22.

U.S. President Donald Trump personally called SpaceX founder Elon Musk, demanding that he lift the speed and operational restrictions on Starshield—the military version of the Starlink satellite system for the Ukrainian military.

A bipartisan group of 23 members of the U.S. House of Representatives sent a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to appeal to Elon Musk to grant Ukraine full access to the Starlink system.

A group of 23 members of the U.S. House of Representatives appealed to President Donald Trump to negotiate with Elon Musk to allow Ukraine to use the Starlink satellite system to target Russian missile launchers on Russian territory. The initiative was supported by representatives of both major U.S. political parties.