On October 22, at approximately 7:20 p.m., a fire broke out on a Ukrainian An-124 “Ruslan” cargo plane at Tsubu International Airport in Japan. The incident occurred as the aircraft was landing.

Air traffic controllers noticed signs of the fire in time, and the fire was quickly extinguished. The plane taxied to the parking area under its own power, and no one was injured as a result of the incident.

Due to the emergency, the runway was temporarily closed for 15 minutes to allow emergency services to inspect the scene, after which the airport resumed normal operations. At this time, there is no information available regarding the nature of the cargo or possible damage to the aircraft, and Antonov Airlines has not yet commented on the incident. It is known that flights by this aircraft to Tübingen Airport began a month ago.

This was reported by NHK.

As a reminder, a drone carrying an explosive device was discovered near a Ukrainian Antonov cargo plane at Leipzig/Halle International Airport. Due to the incident, airport operations were temporarily suspended for several hours.

The Green Party faction in the Bundestag has called for a meeting of the German National Security Council in response to the incident involving a drone equipped with explosives at Leipzig/Halle Airport. Politicians view the incident as a serious threat to national security.

The Ukrainian An-124 cargo plane operated by Antonov Airlines, near which a drone carrying explosives was discovered at Leipzig/Halle Airport in Germany, was loaded with military ammunition from France for onward transport.

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