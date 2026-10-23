The U.S. State Department has warned Americans about the risks of traveling to France

The U.S. State Department has urged American citizens to exercise caution in France due to the resumption of mass protests in the country.

Given the heightened tensions in France, Americans are advised to avoid demonstrations and areas where unrest is occurring. In particular, this applies to those attending the National Football League (NFL) game scheduled for October 25 in Saint-Denis, France.

“Stay as far away as possible from areas with large crowds or a heavy police presence. Numerous groups have filed plans to hold protests on Saturday, October 24. Americans in Paris for the NFL game on Sunday, October 25, should also exercise caution and remain alert to their surroundings.”

Although protest routes must be approved in advance, last-minute changes are possible, and protests may take place outside of those routes, the State Department warns.

As a reminder, France has extended its curfew following the protests.

Macron rejected linking the unrest in France to migration.

France will deploy the military to maintain order during the protests.

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