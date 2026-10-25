Spain’s new parliament will hold its first session on December 23, 2026, at 10:00 in Madrid, 24 days after the snap parliamentary elections scheduled for November 29. As The Rio Times reports, the date was set by the royal decree that called the election.

Campaign and voting schedule

Decree No. 806/2026, published in Spain’s official state bulletin on October 6, provides for the dissolution of both chambers of parliament. The election campaign will run from November 13 to 27, while the deadline for submitting candidate lists is October 26.

The election will choose all 350 members of the lower house, the Congress of Deputies, and most members of the Senate. To secure an absolute majority in the Congress of Deputies, a party or coalition needs to win 176 seats.

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Polls show differing results

An IMOP Insights poll released on October 23 projects 28.5% of the vote and 123 seats for the conservative People’s Party, 27.1% and 113 seats for the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party, and 20% and 72 seats for Vox. Under this distribution, the People’s Party and Vox would have 195 seats together.

At the same time, the October barometer of the state-run Center for Sociological Research puts the Socialists in first place with 34% support. According to this survey, the People’s Party has 22.2%, while Vox has 17.1%.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called the snap election on October 5 after Congress rejected two government decrees on housing policy. Prediction markets on October 25 put the probability of a People’s Party victory at about 76.5%, although such estimates are bets rather than opinion poll results.

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