In Poland, 13 hospitals reported annual payments exceeding PLN 2 million to individual medical workers or a medical company. The largest amount — more than PLN 2.953 million — was received by a urologist at the Military Clinical Hospital with Polyclinic in Lublin, Interia reports.

Largest payments

More than PLN 2.741 million was paid to a specialist in radiology and diagnostic imaging at the John Paul II Provincial Hospital in Zamość. At a hospital in Międzyrzecz, more than PLN 2.66 million was received by a company employing six anesthesiologists. Another more than PLN 2.474 million was received by the head of the diagnostic imaging department at a specialist hospital in Chojnice.

The list also included medical facilities in Kraków, Gorzów Wielkopolski, Jelenia Góra, Lublin, Bielsko-Biała, Sosnowiec, Starachowice and Siedlce. In several of them, all five highest-paid medical workers received more than PLN 1 million per year.

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Hospital responses

Journalists from Polsat News Ujawnia sent inquiries about the five highest-paid doctors to 590 medical institutions. Data were provided by 200 institutions, and in the responses received, journalists counted 213 medical workers with annual payments exceeding PLN 1 million.

According to the organization Sieć Obywatelska Watchdog Polska, at the Nicolaus Copernicus Provincial Hospital in Koszalin, two doctors received more than PLN 2.599 million and more than PLN 2.111 million, respectively, in 2025. Interia also cites data according to which at least 17 doctors at this hospital earned more than PLN 1 million, while another six earned more than PLN 900,000. At the regional hospital in Grudziądz, more than PLN 1 million was received by 11 medical workers, and at the provincial specialist hospital in Częstochowa, by 10.

Collection of more complete data

According to the outlet, around 70% of hospital directors did not provide the requested information. Following a legislative change in August, the Agency for Health Technology Assessment and Tariff System collects data on medical staff income by PESEL number. The agency's head, Daniel Rutkowski, suggested that after taking into account contracts at different medical institutions, the share of doctors earning more than PLN 100,000 per month could range from 5% to 10% of those working under contracts.

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