In Poland’s Masovian Voivodeship, law enforcement officers dismantled a laboratory producing synthetic drugs and seized more than 1.6 tonnes of finished clephedrone. The total value of the seized substances was estimated at more than 82 million Polish zlotys.

Laboratory in farm buildings

As RMF24 reports, officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation of the Police discovered signs of illegal activity at a farm near Nowy Dwór Mazowiecki. In farm buildings, they found a professionally equipped laboratory where clephedrone, a synthetic drug, was produced.

One of the rooms contained a fully equipped production line. Another housed a special dryer used to prepare the drugs for further distribution.

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Three detained

During the operation, police detained three men directly during the production of drugs. More than 1,600 kg of finished clephedrone was seized from the farm premises, while additional quantities of narcotic substances were found at the detainees’ places of residence.

The men have already been charged at a division of the National Prosecutor’s Office in Łódź. They face up to 20 years in prison. All three were placed in pretrial detention.

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