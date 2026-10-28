A provocative post by Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski on X regarding the court case brought by President Karol Nawrocki sparked a sharp reaction from the Office of the President and the Law and Justice party. Commenting on testimony declassified on October 27 at the Warsaw District Court, the minister posed a public question: “Which is correct: pimp, procurer, or gigolo?”—a remark that outraged members of the presidential team.

In response, Marcin Przydacz, head of the President’s Office for International Policy, and Radosław Vogel, a Law and Justice MP, publicly called the diplomat’s post inappropriate and rude. The scandalous case concerns a May 2025 article published by Onet alleging Navrotsky’s involvement in organizing sexual services while he was working as a security guard at the Grand Hotel in Sopot. The president categorically denies the allegations and is continuing legal proceedings against the publisher Ringier Axel Springer Polska to protect his professional reputation.

Source: RMF24.

The District Court in Warsaw, Poland, has scheduled a hearing for January 18, 2027, to hear President Karol Navrotsky in a civil case regarding the protection of personal non-property rights against Ringier Axel Springer Polska, the owner of the Onet portal.

The court is considering a lawsuit related to an Onet investigation into the alleged involvement of Polish President Karol Nawrocki in arranging meetings between guests of the Grand Hotel and women. The case concerns allegations related to prostitution at the hotel.

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