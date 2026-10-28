Zelenskyy announced the dates for the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi

Ukraine expects the trilateral meeting at the level of negotiating teams in Abu Dhabi to take place from November 6 to 10. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement following talks with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten. However, the date depends on the U.S. side’s readiness, and the venue may still change due to the situation in the Middle East.

Ukraine continues to prepare for the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi. According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the talks are scheduled to take place by November 10. The president clarified that the most likely timeframe is November 6–10. According to the head of state, the parties discussed the diplomatic process and preparations for the upcoming meeting in detail. “Today, Rob and I discussed the situation in the diplomatic process in great detail. A lot is happening right now; preparations are underway for the trilateral meeting scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi,” Zelenskyy said.

The president also expressed hope that the planned talks would not be affected by the escalation of tensions in the Middle East. According to him, potential escalations in the region could complicate preparations for the meeting.

Date to Be Announced After U.S. Elections

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine is waiting for the U.S. side to be ready to continue the negotiation process. He linked the setting of a final date for the meeting to the responses the U.S. is expected to provide after its November 4 election. “We are waiting for the U.S. side; we hope they will be ready with all their responses after their election, and it is clear that after November 4, we will have a date,” the president said.

Thus, Ukraine currently expects to hold the meeting between November 6 and 10, though the final date has not yet been set. Kyiv is awaiting further steps from the U.S. side, after which there should be more clarity regarding the negotiation schedule.

Could the venue change?

According to Zelenskyy, Abu Dhabi remains the planned venue for the trilateral meeting, but it could be changed. The reason could be events in the Middle East and the associated security risks.

At the same time, the president emphasized that he would not like to constantly postpone the talks or change their schedule. He said it is important to set a specific date and location and to stick to the agreements. “The venue may be changed, but we should not change the dates so often,” Zelenskyy noted.

Thus, preparations for the trilateral talks are ongoing, but their final details are still being worked out. Ukraine is awaiting a response from the U.S. after November 4 and hopes that the meeting will take place by November 10. At the same time, a possible escalation in the Middle East remains one of the factors that could affect the organization of the talks. He spoke about this at a press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten on Wednesday.

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