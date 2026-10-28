Germany may abandon plans to reduce the maximum period for paying Elterngeld parental allowance from 14 to 12 months. As The Local Germany reports, a document from the Ministry for Family Affairs obtained by broadcaster ARD states that new parents will continue to be entitled to payments for up to 14 months.

Previously, Education and Family Affairs Minister Karin Prien of the Christian Democratic Union had said that the maximum payment period was planned to be reduced to 12 months as part of a major reform.

The 4-6-4 model

Under the updated proposal, the total payment period would be up to 14 months. Four months would be reserved for the mother, another four for the father, and the remaining six months could be divided between the parents at their discretion.

It is also proposed to allow both parents to receive Elterngeld simultaneously without restrictions. Single parents would be able to receive the allowance for up to 14 months. The government aims to encourage parents to share childcare more evenly.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Payment amounts

During the four months reserved for each parent, compensation would amount to 80% of net income instead of the current 65%. In the other months, it is proposed to reduce it to 50% of net income.

The ministry also plans to raise the minimum monthly payment from €300 to €330 and the maximum payment from €1,800 to €1,900. In 2026, Elterngeld ranges from €300 to €1,800 per month depending on net income before the child’s birth.

Since April 2025, couples and single parents with taxable annual income above €175,000 have not been eligible for the allowance. According to official data, 1.61 million people received Elterngeld in 2025, including 1.19 million women and 417,000 men. The reform is part of cost-saving measures to cover a funding shortfall.

Read us on