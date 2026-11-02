In Cyprus, MP and former Health Minister Giorgos Pamboridis said he would consider the possibility of the far-right ELAM party participating in a national salvation or national unity government. He named a shared goal of resolving the Cyprus issue as a condition, Cyprus Mail reports.

A government with a special purpose

Speaking on Alpha TV, Pamboridis said he does not consider such a partnership possible under normal conditions of governing the country. At the same time, in his view, a government with a special purpose could undertake efforts to reach an agreement on the Cyprus issue.

The politician also said that Cyprus cannot demonstrate a hardline position merely to retain the support of part of the electorate. He stressed the need to adhere to international law and the country’s European course, and called for a broader domestic agreement on the limits of concessions that the Greek Cypriot side could accept.

Contest for the DISY nomination

Pamboridis is competing with Averof Neofytou for the nomination as the DISY party’s candidate. A vote by party members is scheduled for November 28. He promised to support Neofytou if he wins and called on his rival to make the same commitment.

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Among his differences with Neofytou, Pamboridis cited their attitude toward the 2004 Annan Plan: he opposed it, while Neofytou supported it. Pamboridis also rejected easing energy sanctions against Russia, noting that his position on this issue differs from his opponent’s approach.

In an interview with the Phileleftheros podcast, Pamboridis described his candidacy as a project of a radical centre-right orientation and called Neofytou a representative of the system. He mentioned differences over the Gesy national healthcare system, maritime zones, the electricity interconnection and the role of energy in the Cyprus issue.

Commenting on a Phileleftheros poll in which Neofytou leads him by 51% to 28%, Pamboridis said that poll estimates are overvalued and need to be viewed in context.

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