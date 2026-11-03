On November 5, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump will deliver a speech at the White House regarding a ceasefire in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region. As part of her diplomatic initiative, she will also bring together representatives from Russia and Ukraine.

According to the White House, the speech will focus on a ceasefire as part of a humanitarian mission in the occupied town of Oleshky.

“First Lady Melania Trump will personally bring together representatives from Russia and Ukraine—two countries currently at war—at the White House. This event marks an extraordinary moment in American history,” the White House stated.

Melania Trump, the White House emphasized, “single-handedly initiated cooperation between the two warring countries and successfully secured a ceasefire in Oleshky and the surrounding areas of the Kherson region. This achievement marks an unprecedented diplomatic initiative by the First Lady of the United States.”

“First Lady Melania Trump will deliver a speech on the ceasefire in Oleshky at 11:00 a.m. ET (6:00 p.m. Kyiv time) on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at the White House,” the White House announced.

The White House announced this on November 3.

Melania Trump announced the ceasefire and spoke about a possible visit to Ukraine.

Earlier, Vance stated that Ukraine and Russia had agreed to negotiations, but peace is still a long way off.

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