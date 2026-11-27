On Friday, November 27, Belarusian authorities announced that they were blocking the music streaming service Spotify. The restrictions will take effect on December 1. The Ministry of Taxes and Levies explained this decision by stating that the company allegedly failed to pay value-added tax to the state budget.

According to the ministry, Spotify owes value-added tax (VAT) to the state budget. The ministry stated that it had attempted to contact the company, but these attempts were unsuccessful. Since the debt remains unpaid, the authorities decided to restrict access to the service within the country. The block is set to begin on December 1.

Separately, the Belarusian tax agency addressed Spotify users who have already paid for their subscriptions for the next period. They were advised to contact the company directly to request a refund for a service they may no longer be able to use. The ministry recommended that “Dear music lovers” who paid for their subscriptions in advance request a refund directly from Spotify.

Warnings about a possible block were issued as early as this summer

This is not the first statement by the Belarusian authorities regarding a possible restriction on Spotify’s operations. Back in the summer, the government warned that the foreign music service could be blocked for failure to pay taxes. At that time, the Ministry of Taxes and Levies did not name the company directly. However, the ministry stated that a foreign service that had not paid taxes to the budget on revenue from Belarusian users could lose the ability to distribute its content in the country.

Now the authorities have moved from warnings to a concrete decision. If the block goes ahead as planned, Belarusian users will lose access to Spotify starting December 1. The Ministry of Taxes and Levies of Belarus announced the upcoming block.

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