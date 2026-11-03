Argentine President Javier Milei and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez will take part in the Ibero-American Summit in Madrid on November 4–5. The Argentine president is expected to arrive in Spain on the evening of November 3 and, together with Sánchez, attend the opening ceremony, plenary sessions and the official group photograph, Buenos Aires Times reports.

No bilateral meeting planned

Diplomatic sources confirmed to Noticias Argentinas that no separate bilateral meeting between Milei and Sánchez is planned. At the same time, both politicians will attend joint official events amid tense relations between them.

During a previous visit to Madrid, Milei called Sánchez a dictator. Ahead of the summit, the Spanish prime minister said at a political forum in Barcelona that Spain is governed from Spain itself, not from Washington, Tel Aviv, Moscow or Buenos Aires.

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Elections and agenda

Sánchez’s statement came during the election campaign ahead of Spain’s general election scheduled for November 29. He also said that what he called an ultra-right international is forming alliances to weaken Europe from within.

Milei will travel to Spain together with Presidential Chief of Staff Karina Milei and Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno. According to Noticias Argentinas, the Argentine delegation plans contacts with representatives of the Spanish government and to promote initiatives to strengthen Argentina’s ties with Europe. The summit will discuss economic cooperation, sustainable development and challenges related to artificial intelligence.

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