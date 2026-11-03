New Jersey Governor Miki Sherrill warned the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, as well as local terminal operators, against accepting Russian diesel fuel.

She emphasized that U.S. President Donald Trump’s agreement with Vladimir Putin regarding fuel imports and the issuance of corresponding licenses violates a 2022 federal law that prohibits the import of Russian energy resources.

According to shipping monitoring data, at least one tanker carrying Russian diesel is currently heading toward the state’s coast. In her statement, Miki Sherrill emphasized that New Jersey will use all legal and regulatory tools to prevent such shipments from entering its territory, and that companies facilitating illegal imports will face fines equal to the value of the goods.

Source: Bloomberg.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is trying to persuade American companies to accept shipments of Russian diesel fuel that are already making their way across the Atlantic Ocean. However, businesses are reluctant to agree even to significant discounts, fearing legal consequences and reputational damage.

On the day of the midterm congressional elections, Americans faced record-high prices for gasoline and diesel. The average price per gallon of regular gasoline reached $4.15, and diesel reached $6.29. According to estimates by researchers at Brown University, higher fuel prices have cost American consumers approximately $151 billion since the start of the war with Iran.

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