The diesel deal between Trump and Putin is in danger of falling through, according to the Financial Times

Two of the three oil tankers carrying Russian fuel that were headed for the United States have changed course. This has jeopardized a previously concluded diesel deal between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to the publication, the Russian tanker Talisman, as well as the Leruo—a vessel owned by a Hong Kong-based company and flying the Sierra Leone flag—no longer list the U.S. Atlantic coast as their destination.

On November 2, the Leruo changed course toward Brazil. Meanwhile, the Talisman has entered the Mediterranean Sea and is currently off the coast of Algeria. The vessel is transmitting the signal “for orders,” which translates from English as “awaiting instructions.”

This indicates that the cargo does not yet have a confirmed buyer or a designated port of destination. Both tankers are subject to European Union sanctions.

The third vessel—the Agioi Fanendes, owned by the Greek shipping company Eastern Mediterranean Maritime—continues en route to the United States. At the same time, the tanker is also transmitting the signal “for orders.”

Matt Smith, an analyst at Kpler, noted that the vessel is expected to arrive in New York this weekend. However, he does not rule out the possibility that the tanker may change its route due to the caution of American buyers.

“The tanker is expected to arrive in New York this weekend. However, given the apparent caution of U.S. buyers due to regulatory, legislative, and sanctions risks, it would not be surprising if this tanker also changes course and decides not to enter U.S. waters,” Matt Smith said.

Meanwhile, the tanker Beast, which is subject to sanctions and owned by companies based in the Seychelles, continues en route to the U.S. The vessel loaded Russian fuel at the port of Primorsk on October 27 and has not yet altered its course toward the Atlantic coast of the United States.

This was reported by the Financial Times.

On the day of the midterm congressional elections, Americans faced record-high prices for gasoline and diesel. The average price per gallon of regular gasoline reached $4.15, and diesel reached $6.29. According to estimates by researchers at Brown University, higher fuel prices have cost American consumers approximately $151 billion since the start of the war with Iran.

New Jersey Governor Miki Sherrill called on port and terminal operators not to purchase or unload Russian fuel, which, she said, is headed for the U.S. East Coast. She warned that those involved in such operations could face civil or criminal liability.

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