Greece checks Crown Iris after bomb report — Cyprus Mail

A security operation has begun aboard the Crown Iris cruise ship in the port of the Greek island of Syros. The vessel had been due to depart for Israel’s Haifa. The reason was a report from an unidentified person claiming that an explosive device had allegedly been attached to the ship’s hull, Cyprus Mail reports, citing Greek authorities.

Inspection of the vessel in port

The Crown Iris sails under the Panamanian flag. There were 940 passengers and 597 crew members aboard the liner, which was due to sail to Haifa.

The vessel was inspected by coast guard personnel with the involvement of a dog trained to detect explosives, as well as a private diver. A special coast guard unit was also sent to the port.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

No explosives initially found

No explosive device was found during the initial inspection. Coast guard specialists were expected to arrive at 21:30 (19:30 GMT) for a further inspection of the liner, after which the vessel could continue its voyage.

On the same day, at least seven flights in Europe also received bomb threats. This caused disruptions at airports, but no explosive devices were found there.

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