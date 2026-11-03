In Poland, five Members of the European Parliament from the Law and Justice party (PiS) have requested an urgent discussion of the situation surrounding the Constitutional Tribunal at the European Parliament level. As RMF24 reports, the request to the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE) was submitted by Mariusz Kamiński, Joachim Brudziński, Jadwiga Wiśniewska, Maciej Wąsik and Jacek Ozdoba.

Request for urgent debate

PiS lawmakers want the situation in Poland to be considered at tomorrow’s committee meeting. If this is impossible, they demand that an extraordinary LIBE meeting be convened.

In a letter to colleagues seen by an RMF24 journalist, the PiS MEPs described the events as unprecedented since the fall of communism. They characterized the Polish authorities’ actions as a coup d’état. The authors of the appeal also demand that representatives of President Karol Nawrocki, independent constitutional law experts and European Commissioner Michael McGrath be involved in the discussion.

The letter states that LIBE has repeatedly analyzed the state of the rule of law in Poland and, in the authors’ view, should not avoid monitoring the current events because they concern the actions of the incumbent government.

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Response from the Civic Coalition

Michał Wawrykiewicz, an MEP from the Civic Coalition, said that representatives of his political force would speak at the LIBE meeting, if it is held, and respond to what he called manipulation and lies.

Another Civic Coalition MEP, Andrzej Halicki, said that the European People’s Party would respond to PiS’s actions. He suggested that PiS would try to use European Parliament committees and opportunities related to submitting resolutions. Halicki also stated that restoring the Constitutional Tribunal’s work is in citizens’ interests, as it would make it possible to consider pending cases and complaints.

Separately, Beata Szydło submitted a request for an extraordinary meeting of the European Parliament’s European Shield of Democracy (EUDS) committee.

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